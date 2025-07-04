Euro 2025: Sweden beats Denmark yet again this year on Filippa Angeldahl’s goal

GENEVA (AP) — Sweden swept past Denmark yet again on Friday, winning 1-0 at the Women’s European Championship for a third victory this year over its near neighbor.

One month after a 6-1 rout in Stockholm, Filippa Angeldahl’s smart finish of a neat passing attack in the 55th minute was enough for an impressive Swedish team on another hot evening in Switzerland.

Angeldahl severely tested Denmark goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard to save a long-range free kick in the first half and beat her with more power in the second.

The midfielder exchanged passes with captain Kosovare Asllani — making her 200th appearance for Sweden — before striding on to shoot low past Ostergaard’s dive.

Denmark star forward Pernille Harder’s shot from distance rattled the Sweden crossbar in the 81st.

Later Friday in Group C, favored Germany was playing Poland in St. Gallen.

It was the third time Sweden and Denmark opened a Women’s Euros facing each other and it ended 1-1 in both 2005 and 2013.

Sweden beat Denmark twice in a Nations League group this year, starting with 2-1 in Odense in February. That time, Harder was marked toughly by veteran Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson who has been her partner since 2014.

Eriksson was a surprise absence from the lineup on Friday due to a muscle strain lingering since a warmup game. She was ably replaced by 38-year-old Linda Sembrant, playing her 157th game for Sweden.

