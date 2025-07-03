Gill and Jadeja broken by England after 203-run stand at Edgbaston

Gill and Jadeja broken by England after 203-run stand at Edgbaston View Photo

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India cruised to lunch on 419-6 as Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja collected easy runs against England on the second morning of the second test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The captain and Jadeja ate up ideal batting conditions — a flat pitch under sunny skies — in a partnership of 203 runs.

Gill moved from 114 overnight to 168, his maiden 150-plus score.

Jadeja advanced from 41 to 89 when he tried to fend off a Josh Tongue short ball that reared up. Jadeja gloved it to the wicketkeeper about 10 minutes before lunch.

That wicket finally exposed India’s wobbly tail and bowling allrounder Washington Sundar was with Gill on 1 at lunch.

India scored 109 runs in the session in a slow 25 overs.

Until Tongue’s breakthrough, England didn’t look like taking a wicket. The only disturbance to the serenity was very early when England complained to the umpires about Jadeja running on the pitch.

Jadeja’s reply was to cut and drive England captain Ben Stokes for consecutive boundaries. He reached his 50 in 80 balls, his ninth 50-plus score against England.

Gill flicked, drove, pulled and punched Brydon Carse for fours, and reverse swept spinner Shoaib Bashir for another.

Closer to lunch, both batters hit sixes off Bashir in the same over; Jadeja over long-on to bring up India’s 400 total, and Gill a sweep. They were smiling and chuckling in the middle.

But the smiles were gone moments later when Jadeja was out after a 173-ball knock including 10 boundaries and a six.

Gill has 18 boundaries and the six.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket