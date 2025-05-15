North Macedonia’s path toward full EU membership stalled by impasse with Bulgaria View Photo

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — European Council President António Costa on Thursday called on North Macedonia to change its constitution to include the Bulgarian minority as a way for the country to continue its path toward full European Union membership.

The EU started membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia in 2022, as the war in Ukraine forced a rethink of the bloc’s enlargement process.

North Macedonia’s bid was delayed by a dispute with Bulgaria over Balkan history, language and culture. To break the impasse, the previous center-left government in capital Skopje accepted a Bulgarian demand to insert a reference to the Bulgarian ethnic minority in North Macedonia’s constitution. However, that administration lacked the parliamentary majority to implement the change.

Costa said that the small Balkan country should now deliver what was previously agreed upon.

“I know how difficult it is to achieve. Now is the time to conclude the whole thing and open a new page. I visited Bulgaria two weeks ago and there is no longer any room to ask for anything more,” Costa told reporters at a press conference in Skopje, alongside the country’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Mickoski, for his part, said the bloc’s enlargement must be based on merits, not bilateral issues. His conservative government, which came to power last year, has said it will only amend the constitution if Bulgaria first approves North Macedonia’s EU membership.

“We have a problem, and it should be a two-way street. If only one side delivers, it is not realistic,” he said. “We have done enough with difficult decisions so far. We have changed the flag; we have changed the name. … On the other hand, they (Bulgaria) have a delivery equal to zero.”

Costa is visiting six Western Balkan countries, which are at different stages on their path to full EU membership. Montenegro and Albania have been at the forefront while Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo and North Macedonia are lagging behind.

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press