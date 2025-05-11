Canada wins first World Relays mixed 4×100-meter title from Jamaica and Britain

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Canada won the first ever World Relays mixed 4×100-meter title in Guangzhou, China on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Sade McCreath, Marie-Eloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished ahead of Jamaica and Britain as the event made its global debut at the World Relays.

Canada recorded a winning time of 40.30, with Jamaica taking second in 40.44 and the team from Britain and Northern Ireland finishing in 40.88.

South Africa’s men won the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays, with Akani Simbine leading the 4×100 team to victory in 37.61 to edge the United States and Olympic champion Canada.

Britain won the women’s 4×100 in 42.21 from Spain and Jamaica, and Spain won the women’s 4×400 in a national record 3 minutes, 24.13 seconds.

The United States set a meet record of 3:09.54 seconds to win the mixed 4×400-meter relay.

___

