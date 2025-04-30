North Korea test-fires missiles from its newly launched destroyer View Photo

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un observed the first test-firings of missiles from a newly launched destroyer and called for accelerating efforts to boost his navy’s nuclear attack capabilities.

North Korea last week unveiled the 5,000-ton warship equipped with what it called the most powerful weapons built in its warship industry. Kim said it was a significant advancement toward his goal of expanding the operational range and preemptive strike capabilities of his nuclear-armed military.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim watched the tests of the destroyer’s supersonic and strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missile, automatic guns and electronic jamming guns earlier this week.

He appreciated the ship’s combination of powerful strike weapons and conventional defenses and set tasks to speed the nuclear-arming of his navy, the report said.

During the ship’s launching ceremony, Kim said the destroyer will be deployed early next year. He said the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy. He underscored the need to beef up North Korea’s deterrence capability to cope with what he called escalating U.S.-led hostilities targeting the North.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula are running high as North Korea continues its weapons displays and expands military cooperation with Russia. On Monday, North Korea confirmed for the first time that it has sent combat troops to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea and promised not to forget the sacrifices of North Korean soldiers for Russia.

The U.S., South Korea and their partners say North Korea has been supplying a vast amount of conventional weapons to Russia as well. They worry Russia will likely in return provide North Korea with high-tech weapons technologies that can enhance its nuclear program as well as shipping other military and economic assistance.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press