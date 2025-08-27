Organizers propose moving 2028 Olympic diving to Pasadena for estimated $17.6M savings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics want to move the diving competition from Los Angeles to nearby Pasadena.

LA28 organizers said Wednesday the proposed relocation would accomplish up to $17.6 million in combined savings and revenue growth. They said the move would address athlete safety concerns and reduce “operational complexities” in the Exposition Park zone south of downtown.

The pool used in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, located near the University of Southern California campus south of downtown, was originally chosen to host diving in 2028.

Now, LA28 organizers want to move the event to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, located south of the Rose Bowl stadium, which will host the semifinals and finals of men’s and women’s soccer.

Organizers said the new location requires fewer improvements, provides more athlete amenities and spectator seating and, most importantly to their goal, significant revenue increases and cost savings for the overall games budget.

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center opened in 1990. It hosted the final practices of the 2000 U.S. Olympic swimming and diving team and the U.S. national diving championships were held there in 2008.

The Los Angeles City Council ad hoc committee on the 2028 Olympics voted Wednesday to move the venue relocation proposal to the full City Council for a vote at a later date.

