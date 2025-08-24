Expansion side San Diego first to clinch postseason spot after 0-0 draw with Timbers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — CJ dos Santos finished with two saves and expansion side San Diego FC became the first club to clinch a spot in the postseason by playing the Portland Timbers to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Dos Santos notched a save in each half for San Diego (16-7-5) in earning his ninth clean sheet of the season.

James Pantemis had one save and it came in the first half of his fourth shutout in 13 starts for the Timbers (10-9-8).

San Diego has already set a record for a first-year club with six consecutive wins on the road and is within four points of the record 57 points accumulated by Los Angeles FC in its 2018 expansion season.

The Western Conference frontrunners need one more victory to tie St. Louis City’s record of 17 for an expansion team.

Portland falls to 6-7-1 when playing an expansion team for the first time.

The Timbers will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. San Diego will host Minnesota United on Saturday.

