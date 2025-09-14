Mario restrengthens to tropical storm off Mexican coast but poses no immediate threat to land

MIAMI (AP) — Mario, a storm system swirling off Mexico’s Pacific coast, has once again become a tropical storm.

There are still no coastal watches or warnings in effect even though the storm gained strength, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday. Mario first gained tropical storm strength Friday before weakening into a tropical depression just hours later.

At noon ET, the storm center was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east-southeast of Socorro Island and about 305 miles (490 kilometers) south of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The storm is expected to weaken on Tuesday, forecasters said.