Athletics and Guardians meet with series tied 1-1

Cleveland Guardians (38-37, second in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (32-47, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (2-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics are 32-47 overall and 15-26 at home. The Athletics have a 17-40 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland is 38-37 overall and 19-22 on the road. The Guardians are 22-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 15 home runs while slugging .482. Nick Kurtz is 11 for 40 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .324 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 36 RBIs. Angel Martinez is 9 for 36 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press