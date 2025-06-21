Athletics and Cleveland Guardians play in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (37-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (32-46, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -118, Athletics -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Athletics are 32-46 overall and 15-25 at home. The Athletics have a 28-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 37-37 record overall and an 18-22 record on the road. The Guardians have a 12-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has nine home runs, 16 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .358 for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11 for 36 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 15 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .299 for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 9 for 36 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Seth Brown: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gunnar Hoglund: 15-Day IL (hip), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press