A’s third baseman Gio Urshela will head to the injured list with a strained hamstring

By AP News

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics third baseman Gio Urshela will head to the injured list after straining his left hamstring in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Urshela left the game in the sixth inning with the injury and manager Mark Kotsay said Urshela will undergo an MRI and head to the injured list. The A’s were defeated 10-5 for their ninth straight loss.

Urshela went 1 for 2 with a bases-loaded walk in the game. He is batting .224 with no homers and 13 RBIs in 32 games this season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

