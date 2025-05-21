Guard Jordan Marsh transfers to USC from UNC Asheville

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Marsh, the Big South’s newcomer of the year last season, is transferring to Southern California.

The guard spent last season at UNC Asheville, where he averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 32 games.

Marsh began his college career at Appalachian State, where he played in 32 of 34 games off the bench as a freshman.

“Jordan excels on the open floor and is a defensive disruptor with his ability to create steals,” USC coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday. “He is a tremendous athlete who will be an exciting player at USC with his elite quickness.”

Marsh is the eighth player to sign with the Trojans during the offseason.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll