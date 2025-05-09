Tesla driver charged in California attacks arrested again for road rage in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A Tesla driver charged with attacking motorists’ vehicles with a pipe in the Los Angeles area has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting two women during a road rage incident in Honolulu.

The recent arrest comes less than a year after Nathaniel Radimak was released from prison for the California road attacks, KABC-TV reported.

Honolulu police arrested a man with the same name on Thursday, a day after what police described as a road rage incident. A woman, 18, was parking her vehicle downtown on Wednesday when she saw a gray Tesla speeding past, police said.

The woman and the Tesla driver “exchanged words” before he got out of the Tesla and assaulted the woman and her mother, 35, who was a passenger, police said. The Tesla driver then fled.

Police said the gray 2022 Tesla had Oregon license plates.

Radimak, 38, was located in Waikiki on Thursday and arrested on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and assault.

It was not clear Friday if Radimak had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Police records listed him as in custody and said charges were pending.

In 2023, California Highway Patrol arrested Radimak in connection with other assaults he was accused of committing while driving a Tesla Model X. The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the attacks was shared publicly.