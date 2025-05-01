Road to Garcia-Haney rematch runs through Times Square, where both box Friday in famed New York spot

Road to Garcia-Haney rematch runs through Times Square, where both box Friday in famed New York spot View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The road to a Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney rematch runs right through the heart of Times Square.

When they fought last year, Garcia initially opposed bringing the match to New York, believing a bout between two California boxers belonged in the West. But Oscar De La Hoya, a superstar during his own career and now Garcia’s promoter, argued that to be really big, a fighter had to conquer the Big Apple.

Look at Garcia now.

It’s hard to miss him in the city, his face plastered on billboards towering high above Times Square — right below where the ball drops on New Year’s Eve and where he and Haney return Friday night in separate bouts in a ring set up in the center of the city’s famed tourist spot.

“I’m just excited to be back here in New York after such a historic event last time,” Garcia said. “It felt so sweet, so we’re going to have to do it again sooner or later, right?”

That’s the plan. If Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) beats Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs) in the main event, after Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) meets fellow former 140-pound champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs), a rematch of Garcia’s victory last year that was later overturned to a no-contest when he failed a test for performance-enhancing drugs is expected.

Garcia would be the fan favorite if it happened in New York, where locals booed Haney on Wednesday during the final news conference.

“When I dust Jose Ramirez off on Friday, I’m going to get to your boy Ryan after,” Haney shouted back.

Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) defends his junior welterweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) in the opener of the tripleheader that will be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view. Six excellent fighters, but the talk of this card is the venue.

“It’ll be all about staying focused. The fighters have to be laser focused,” De La Hoya said while standing in the ring that was still being constructed Thursday as traffic passed by. “Don’t pay attention to all the noise outside of this ring. It’s going to be very difficult for every single fighter, because as you can imagine there will be people everywhere, thousands of people watching.”

Organizers still haven’t revealed all the details, and De La Hoya wasn’t sure how many people will have access to watch live from seats near the ring.

“They’re talking about having us be presented to the ring in a cab or something,” Lopez said.

Getting around in a taxi in Midtown Manhattan on a Friday night? Good luck with that.

“Tell me about it. I feel like they don’t understand,” said Lopez, who is from Brooklyn. “Especially in Times Square.”

But Ring Magazine wanted something unique for its first event in the U.S., bypassing the possibility of having the event at Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center.

It was at the latter venue in Brooklyn last April 20 when Garcia and Haney met in a event that turned into somewhat of a fiasco, largely due to Garcia’s erratic behavior in the buildup. He was more than 3 pounds over the limit the day before the fight, showing no care in the world as he chugged what appeared to be a bottle of beer while on the scale during the ceremonial weigh-in event after the official one had already been conducted behind closed doors.

That left him ineligible to take Haney’s title after he scored three knockdowns and won a majority decision. Eventually he didn’t even get the win, with the result changed and Garcia suspended for a year after his positive test.

Garcia said he was going through some personal problems at that time that included drinking and smoking but is in a much better state of mind these days.

“I’m just here living life,” he said, wearing a suit and tie. “Everybody goes through their ups and downs, everybody goes through their things, but it’s how you come back, it’s how you bounce back and I’m just here to show people that you can bounce back from anything.”

More than 100 screens are expected to be set up around Times Square. There were no details about contingencies for the weather, with the forecast calling for a chance of thunderstorms in the New York area Friday.

The elements are one reason why Lopez, who is normally in the main event, is content to fight a few hours earlier this time.

“It’s cool, man. It’s perfect. I don’t mind it,” he said. “Look, the weather is only going to get more chillier outdoors. I’ll be up first, I’m happy with it. I’ll get in and out.”

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer