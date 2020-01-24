Walker, Verle Dixon

Verle Dixon Walker passed away quietly and peacefully Thursday, January 23rd, at his residence in Twain Harte. Born Dec 4, 1921 in Nebraska and moved to Southern Ca. Grew up in father’s construction business. Spent four years in WWII in USMC in the pacific. Back to Bay Area for his family and career life, retired to Twain Harte 35 years ago.

Terzich Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.