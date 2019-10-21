Nikiforuk, Melinda “Mindy”

Mindy Nikiforuk, 36 of Sonora was born December 13, 1982 in Glendale, California and passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Adventist Health Sonora. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Friends of Animal Control (FOAC) to help their cause in caring for animals. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

Melinda Christine Nikiforuk passed away on October 17, 2019 after an eight-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer. She courageously fought and fought all the way to the end. Her battle was nothing short of inspiration. She maintained a positive outlook on life throughout her battle.

She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

At the age of two Mindy parents, Bob and Dolly Nikiforuk, decided to move to Sonora to make that their permanent home. Mindy attended Curtis Creek Elementary and Sonora Union High School. Mindy was a server at a couple of different, local eateries where she made numerous friends. She worked as a veterinary tech in the Central Valley and that was when she discovered she had a real soft spot for animals. She obtained her phlebotomist license and realized she enjoyed working in the medical field. She worked for several years at Adventist Health Sonora and

Sierra Conservation Center.

Mindy was the type of person that could light up the room. She had an infectious smile that would brighten even the worst days. She had a way of making a person feel like they were the most important person in the world, and that was why she had so many friends. She would frequently bring home a new pet of some sort to care for and love. Mindy was not afraid to speak her mind and this was a trait most respected her for. Her sense of humor, though inappropriate at

times, was able to get her and anyone else she knew through difficult times.

She is survived by her parents, Dolly and Donald Thomas, Bob Nikiforuk, her siblings Sara and Kevin Gardner, nephews Jack, Kyle, and Matt, niece Madison; Bobby and Christa Nikiforuk, niece Madelyn and nephew Robert; Lindsay and Kevin Adolphson, nephew Caoimhin, and niece Elianora, and nephew Dominic Thomas, her Aunt Leslie (Bugs) and uncle Scott Hastings, many more aunts, uncles, and cousins, and so many friends.

She was preceded in her death by her Grandmother Laura Graham who she was very excited to see again and knew she would be waiting for her with open arms.