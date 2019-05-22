Brooks, Randall “Randy” Alan

Randall “Randy” Alan Brooks passed away Thursday, May 16th, in an auto accident in Madera, CA.

He is survived by his daughter Amber (Brooks) Wittner and Son-in Law, Eric Wittner, currently of Los Altos; his parents Arthur and Shirley Brooks of Arcadia; his Brother Dennis Brooks and Sister-in-law Anna Brooks, and Nephew Austin Brooks, of Glendora; his brother Stephen Brooks, of Arcadia; his former wife and life long friend, Roxanne Denise (Brooks) Adamson, of Anacortes, Washington; and his Sister in-laws Pam Jenkins of Groveland; Shelley Bundy, of Orangevale; and Denell Massey of Tucson, Arizona. Nearly all of which have been Groveland residents at one time or another. He is also survived by his Aunts and Uncles, Jonnie Rice Reader, of Sonora; Wyatt Reader of Las Vegas, Nevada; Delores and Norman Hill of Covina; Ira Payne of Orangevale; as well as numerous cousins and a myriad close family like friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Ina Ray Brooks and Grandfather Claude James Brooks of Tennessee, grandmother Hazel Royse, grandfather Vernon Royse and second grandmother, Birdie Royse, each of Buck Meadows; Father-in-Law, Hank Autrey and Mother-in-Law, Betty Autrey of Big Oak Flat.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.