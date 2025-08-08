Jensen, Julie

Julie Jensen, 54, of Sonora, California, born July 28, 1970 in Fresno, California, passed away July 5, 2025. Julie “Julz” was a devoted mom and grandma. She enjoyed spending time in the garden, antiquing, cruising around in her classic car “Pearl”, and attending live music shows. Julie had a fun and unique style, she was always dressed up and loved wearing jewelry. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

