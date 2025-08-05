Varain, Marisa

Born November 12, 1949 in Southgate California, Marisa moved to Modesto at an early age, where she lived with her mother Charlotte Elsworth. She married the first time and had two daughters who died at a young age, and she also had a son Patrick. She married again on September 9th, 1978 to Norman Varain in San Andreas. They stayed married until her death on July 30, 2025.

Norman and Marissa bought the home of Norman’s parents Glenn and Betty Varain in La Grange, after they passed away. The Varain Family tree goes back to the 1800’s when Norman’s Great Grandfather was a Superior Court Judge in Stanislaus County.

Marisa is survived by her husband Norman Varain, her son Patrick Varain and Patrick’s wife Julie Varain. Her other relatives are Robert and Sylvia Varain from Holbrook, Arizona.

Graveside Services will be held at noon on Saturday August 16, 2025 at the La Grange Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at the IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd in downtown La Grange following the Graveside Services.