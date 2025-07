Millheim, Erma

Erma Jean Millheim, 88, of Groveland, California, born September 17, 1936 in Missouri, passed away July 15, 2025 at Adventist Health Sonora, California. Graveside Services will be held Friday July 25, 2025 at 1pm, at Oak Grove Cemetery 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services.

