Fuentes, John

By Charise Jim

John Richard Fuentes, 91, of Sonora, California, born February 17, 1934 in Tuolumne, California, passed away May 30, 2025 at his son’s residence in Stockton, California. A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, July 18, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California. Private inurnment was in the family plot in Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 05/30/2025
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, July 18, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.

