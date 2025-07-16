Fuentes, John

John Richard Fuentes, 91, of Sonora, California, born February 17, 1934 in Tuolumne, California, passed away May 30, 2025 at his son’s residence in Stockton, California. A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, July 18, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California. Private inurnment was in the family plot in Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

