Reverend Doctor Campbell, Peter

Reverend Peter Anthony Campbell, Phd., 90, of Sonora, California born January 21, 1935 in San Francisco, California, passed away July 5, 2025 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora, California. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with funeral arrangements.

