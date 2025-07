Holaday Jr., Claude

Claude Holaday Jr., 95, of Sonora, California, born November 10, 1929 in Milford, Illinois, passed away June 11, 2025 at Adventist Health Sonora, Unit 7, Sonora, California. Memorial Service will be Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 11 AM at the Country Cowboy Church, 14888 Peaceful Valley Rd Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrust with Cremation arrangements.

