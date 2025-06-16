Spraggins, Douglas

It is with great sorrow, that we announce the passing of Doug Spraggins (Auggie), of Jamestown CA, who rode into heaven on May 12, 2025 at the age of 66 in Modesto CA. He passed away from complications doing what he loved best, riding his Harley. Born in Sonora, Ca on July 14, 1958, Doug was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and friend to many.

He was known for his humor, love for Harleys, and commitment to his family. We will cherish our walks through his property, his pride in his many collections, and especially the hours spent helping him find tools and work on his numerous projects during visits. Doug has left us with memories of camping trips, late night talks and his wild stories will never be forgotten. His hilarious one liners, and legacy of loyalty, pride, and willingness to fight for his loved ones will live with us forever.

He is survived by his son Gabriel and Ashley Spraggins along with his grandchildren Sierra and Gage Spraggins who were his pride and joy. He never ceased to love his step children Joe, Greg and Sara. Also survived by his sisters Debrorah and Reynold Tali, Dee and Glenn Mills, brother Dave and Wanda Spraggins, and Lynn Spraggins, along with 11 nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews, and 21 great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George Spraggins, mother Arlene Williams, and brother Darryl Spraggins and step daughter Patty Luoto.

As Doug would have wished to ride again, there will be a memorial ride June 28, 2025 starting at the Sierra Gas near the junction at 12pm. Kickstands up at 1pm. A celebration of life will be held on June 28th at 4pm at Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall, 18375 Fir Ave, Tuolumne, CA 95379. Guests may bring sides, appetizers, or deserts for the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your charity of choice in Doug’s memory.