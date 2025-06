It is with profound sorrow that were report the untimely passing of our beloved Naomi on Saturday, May 31, 2025. She leaves behind her son, Donovan “Yomi” Foreman and her loving husband, Doug Lorimer. Terzich & Wilson are handling all of the details. There will be no services at this time. A date for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. Thanks to everyone for your support. Donations can be made to F.O.A.C. in Naomi’s name.

