Atwood, Kenneth

By Charise Jim

Kenneth Lee Atwood, 78, of Sonora, California, born March 14, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away May 31, 2025 at his Daughter’s residence in Livermore, California.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 12th from 2 to 5 with a Vigil Service held at 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose Ave. at Lyons St, Sonora.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 13th at 1:30 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St., Sonora.

Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sonora.

 

  • Date of Death: 05/31/2025
  • Age: 78
  • Residence: Sonora, California
