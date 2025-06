Robert Leonard Lippert III, 74, of Sonora, California, born January 21, 1951 in Los Angeles, California, passed away June 2, 2025 at a care facility in Oakdale, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services.

