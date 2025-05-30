Carlson, Patricia

In Loving Memory

A Life Remembered and Celebrated

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Gail Carlson (Halverson), who departed this world on May 17th, 2025, at the age of 73 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother “Mimi”, daughter, sister, a cherished friend, and a beacon of light to all who knew her.

Born on March 15th, 1952, in Oakland, CA, Patricia was known for her unrivaled creativity and artistic skill, caring and compassion for all, and her passion for her family’s history and heritage. She touched the lives of many through her years of childcare for family and community friends, volunteering with various Special Needs groups and sports teams, and the Tuolumne County 4-H archery program. Patricia was a skilled seamstress, a beautiful quilter, and a real crochet artist. Her kindness, wisdom and warmth will never be forgotten.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Donald Francis Carlson, Jr.; their daughters Rachel (Justin) Cole, and Andrea Ksiazek; their grandchildren Boone Ksiazek,

Andrew Cole, Wyatt Cole, Maddie Cole, and Morgan Cole; stepmother Naomi Halverson; siblings Karen Evans and Emily Donnan. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Carlson; parents Leo Halverson and Patricia Bauch, and stepfather John Bauch; siblings Kathleen Harreschou, Leo Alan Halverson, and James Halverson.

A memorial service will be held on June 21st, 2025 at the Twain Harte Golf Course, where family and friends will gather for a potluck and celebrate Patricia’s extraordinary life and bid farewell to her earthly journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Patricia’s memory.

Though Patricia may no longer walk among us, her spirit lives in the hearts of those who loved her. May she rest in peace.