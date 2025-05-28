Duffy, James

James Edward Duffy “Jim”, 91, passed away May 10, 2025, while running his tractor at his home in Columbia. Jim was born in Glendale CA, April 18, 1934. After serving in the Navy during the end of the Korean War, he received his teaching credentials and married his wife, Janice. They lovingly raised three children together, Graeme, Bruce and Tricia. Jim taught math at Sonora High from 1968 to 1991. Jim was an avid academic of anything mathematical or scientific. He loved to tinker with gadgets. His students recall that he was famous for the airplane he built, flew and later stored on the basement of his home. Jim is survived by Graeme Duffy, Tricia & Matt Peller, his grandchildren and his girlfriend of 9 years, Mary Anne Bosley. A memorial service will be held June 14, 2025 at 11am followed by a potluck on Jim’s property. Please contact TriciaPeller@gmail.com for more information

Date of Death: 05/10/2025

05/10/2025 Age: 91

91 Residence: Columbia, California

Columbia, California Services: A memorial service will be held June 14, 2025 at 11am followed by a potluck on Jim’s property. Please contact TriciaPeller@gmail.com for more information.