Novelli, Al

The family of Al Novelli is saddened to announce his passing on May 4. He will be remembered most for his gift of fostering friendships, compassion for others, and his lively sense of humor. Al was a captivating storyteller and wherever Al was, there was always laughter. Al was born in San Francisco, California to Rose Matteucci Novelli and Orlando Guilio Novelli. The family moved to Escalon, California in 1951 where they had a small vineyard, an almond orchard and ran a country grocery store with a barbershop. Al graduated from Escalon High School and The Mohler Barber College and then became a licensed barber. He was drafted during the Vietnam War and was an Army reservist veteran. He barbered for 12 years before moving his young family to Sonora where he established Sonora Feed and Supply. He owned and operated the feed store from 1975-2000. Al loved bird hunting, fishing, camping and being with his friends and family. He could be found most mornings at Rube’s Coffee Shop, where he and his friends had a permanently reserved table for coffee and breakfast. Al considered opening day of pheasant and fishing seasons “sacred holidays”. Al leaves behind his wife Marion of 61 years, his two children and their spouses, Albert David Novelli, Jr. (Kazumi) and Michael Jon Novelli (Jennifer) and his five grandchildren Katie, Anthony, Anna, Kai and Giancarlo. He is predeceased by his parents Rose and Orlando Novelli and his brother John (Buddy) Novelli. According to his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please, consider a donation to the Sonora 4-H Chapter, Sonora High School FFA, or Summerville High School FFA.

Date of Death: 05/04/2025