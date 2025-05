Joshua “Josh” Cody Power, 36, of Groveland, California, born June 20, 1988 in Marysville, California, passed away May 2, 2025 at his residence while temporarily living in Delano, California. Cremation is planned and private inurnment will be in Oak Grove-Divide Cemetery in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

