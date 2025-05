Robert Matthew Wootters (Matt Wootters), 36, of Groveland, California, born February 16, 1989 in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away April 29, 2025 at his residence in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services.

