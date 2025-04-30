Clear
79.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Sena, Cindy

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Cindy Kaye Sena, 51, of Tuolumne, California, born March 17, 1974 in Modesto, California, passed away April 28, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Funeral Services for Cindy will be on Tuesday May 6, 1pm at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home located at 225 E. Rose St. Sonora, California. Followed by burial at Carters Cemetery located at 19042 Cemetery Lane Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services.

  • Date of Death: 04/28/2025
  • Age: 51
  • Residence: Tuolumne, California
  • Services: Funeral Services for will be on Tuesday May 6, 1pm at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 E. Rose St. Sonora CA. Followed by burial at Carters Cemetery 19042 Cemetery Lane Tuolumne CA.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 