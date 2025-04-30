Sena, Cindy

Cindy Kaye Sena, 51, of Tuolumne, California, born March 17, 1974 in Modesto, California, passed away April 28, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Funeral Services for Cindy will be on Tuesday May 6, 1pm at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home located at 225 E. Rose St. Sonora, California. Followed by burial at Carters Cemetery located at 19042 Cemetery Lane Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial services.

