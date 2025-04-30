Clear
Benson, Ernest “Ernie”

By Charise Jim

Ernest “Ernie” Ray Benson, 80, of Sonora, California born June 18, 1944 in Pennsylvania, passed away April 26, 2025 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held for both Ernie and Debbie Benson on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.

  • Date of Death: 04/26/2025
  • Age: 80
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: A Memorial Service will be held for both Ernie and Debbie Benson on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.

