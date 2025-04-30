Benson, Ernest “Ernie”

Ernest “Ernie” Ray Benson, 80, of Sonora, California born June 18, 1944 in Pennsylvania, passed away April 26, 2025 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Memorial Service will be held for both Ernie and Debbie Benson on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.

