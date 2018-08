Ed Cruz passed away Friday, August 3rd at his residence in Twain Harte, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral HomeĀ are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/03/2018

08/03/2018 Age: 53

53 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm at the Sheriff Posse Clubhouse, 19130 Rawhide Road, Jamestown, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.