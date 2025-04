Daniele Lee Homer, 47, of Jamestown, California, born May 14, 1977 in Sonora, California, passed away April 23, 2025 at her residence in Jamestown, California. Cremation and private family services are planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/23/2025

04/23/2025 Age: 47

47 Residence: Jamestown, California