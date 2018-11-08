Lyons Jr, Edward Francis

Edward Francis Lyons Jr., better known by friends and family as Eddy, passed away August 3rd at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. Eddy is preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. Lyons Sr. and Frances Ruth Shamburger Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer D. Bates of Tuolumne, CA; his sister, Joan L. Harrison of Ft. Worth, TX; his son, Edward F. Lyons, III of London UK; his daughter, Dori A. Lyons of Orangevale, CA; his daughter-in-law, Anna Ling of London UK, his granddaughter, Victoria L. Luevano of Orangevale CA; his granddaughter, Breana Luevano of Hollister, CA; his nephew, Wayne Harrison of Ft. Worth, TX, his nephew Paul Harrison of Ft. Worth, TX; his niece, Melissa Harrison of Ft. Worth, TX; his great nephew Josh, his great niece Jada, his great niece Emma, his step son, Carson Bates, Carson’s long-time partner Sara, and his step grandson, Henry A. Bates.

Heuton Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.