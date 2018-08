Alice Lucille Taylor-Kinney passed away Saturday, June 23rd at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/23/2018

06/23/2018 Age: 88

88 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St. in Sonora, CA. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, CA