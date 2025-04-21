Clear
McEntire, William

By Charise Jim

William Darius McEntire II, 82, of Sonora, California, born December 23,1942 in Watertown, Wisconsin, passed away March 23, 2025 at his residence in Sonora, California. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Mission in Tuolumne, California on May 7, 2025 at 11am with a Celebration of Life following at the Black Oak Casino Hotel in Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/23/2025
  • Age: 82
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Mission in Tuolumne, California on May 7, 2025 at 11am with a Celebration of Life following at the Black Oak Casino Hotel in Tuolumne.

