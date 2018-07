John “Pat” Patrick Peters passed away Tuesday, July 24th at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Life long resident of Sonora, CA Services: Funeral services will be held Monday, July 30th at 2pm at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way in Sonora, CA. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, CA.