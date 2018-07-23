Arellano, Graciano “Tete” Joseph

Graciano “Tete” Joseph Arellano (a life long Tuolumne County resident) passed away Saturday, July 21st at his residence in Jamestown, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 07/21/2018

07/21/2018 Age: 95

95 Residence: Jamestown, CA

Jamestown, CA Services: A visitation will be held Thursday, July 26th from 4pm to 7pm at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St. in Sonora, CA with and Elks Service beginning at 7pm followed by a Catholic Vigil. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 27th at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St. in Sonora, CA. Committal services will follow with full Military Honors at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lyons Bald Mountain in Sonora, CA.