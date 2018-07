Jack Norman Sauls passed away Friday, July 20th at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora, CA Services: Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 1st at 11am at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive in Sonora, CA with Military Honors. Interment will be in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in San Nella, CA