Gwendoyln “Gwen” Marie Barendregt, of Jamestown, California, Born April 20, 1937 in Sebastopol, California

Died April 13, 2025 at Adventist Health Sonora, Cremation will be held and private inurnment will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/17/2025

04/17/2025 Age: 80

80 Residence: Jamestown, CA