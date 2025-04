Steven “Curly” “Steve” Douglas Anderson, 73, of Sonora, California, born November 12, 1951 in Oakland, California, passed away April 16, 2025 at Sierra Care Center, Unit 6, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with private inurnment in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

