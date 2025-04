David Charles Filstead, 69, of Jamestown, California, born July 30, 1955 in Castro Valley, California, passed away April 6, 2025 in St. Joseph Medical Center, Stockton, California. Private burial was in Chapel of the Chimes Memorial Park in Hayward, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 04/06/2025

04/06/2025 Age: 69

69 Residence: Jamestown, California