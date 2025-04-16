Storey, Darlene

Clear
By Charise Jim

Darlene Mae Storey, 81, of Jamestown, California, born July 7, 1943 in Napa, California, passed away March 27, 2025 at UC Davis, Sacramento, California. Services to be held April 18, 2025 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery at 2:30pm. A gathering will take place at 4pm, at Woods Creek Mobile Home Park Club House. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/27/2025
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Jamestown, California
  • Services: Services to be held April 18, 2025 at Mountain Shadow Cemetery at 2:30pm. A gathering will take place at 4pm, at Woods Creek Mobile Home Park Club House.

