Reed, Robert (Gene)

Robert E. Reed, known to all as Gene, 85, of Turlock, California, passed away on April 3, 2025, in Sonora, California. Born on June 18, 1939, in McAllen, Texas, to John Reed and Hazel Ackerman, Gene lived a remarkable life marked by determination and passion.

Gene came from humble beginnings, but his entrepreneurial spirit shone early. By age 16, he had earned enough money from his paper route to obtain his pilot’s license. He graduated from Turlock High School and later served as a pilot in the Air Force. After his military service, Gene returned to Turlock, where he worked his way up to become a manager at TID (Turlock Irrigation District).

A true enthusiast, Gene had a deep love for cars and airplanes. He built several cars from scratch and even constructed a few airplanes, often found tinkering on his latest project in his shop or garage. Gene was also a skilled woodworker and carpenter who took great pride in renovating a few of their mountain homes, showcasing his creativity and craftsmanship.

Gene is survived by his wife, JoAnne Reed; his children, Brenda Mahelona, Jerry Reed, Kraig Sederquist, and Mark Sederquist; eight adult grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 2:00 PM on April 12, 2025, at Christian Heights Church in Sonora, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity or Christian Heights Youth Camp in Gene’s memory.