Johnston, Cherie “CJ”

Cherie Ann Johnston “CJ”, 58, of Sonora, California, born August 28, 1956 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away February 28, 2025 at her residence. Cherie loved her cats, reading books, watching old movies and her best friend Terry McCrea-Campbell. She enjoyed going out to breakfast, short road trips and playing her piano. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

