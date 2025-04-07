Verbeck, Marjorie

Marjorie “Annie” Verbeck, 69, of Jamestown, California, passed away on March 18th, 2025 with both of her children at her side. Born in Muncie, In., she was the daughter of Pete and Barbara Lawson.

Annie was a devoted mother to her children, Frankie Verbeck and Aretha Verbeck-Cringle. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Athen, Brett, Ash, Abby and Derek.

Annie worked as a waitress for many years, and as a truck driver. She had a heart of gold and loved having fun. She was known for her strength and was as tough as nails. Her favorite pass times were working outside in the yard and visiting Chicken Ranch Resort.

She was a dog mom and loved her baby girl, Precious. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, the father of her children, her adopted daughter, and many friends who adored her. She was one of 11 children and has many nieces, nephews and living siblings who will also miss her.

Services will be held on Friday, April 11th, 2025, at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in Sonora, Ca.