Fueg, Gertrude “Trudy”

Gertrude “Trudy” Rose Fueg, 105, of Sonora, California, born January 3, 1920 in Bulach, Switzerland, passed away March 20, 2025 in Meadow View Manor. At her request, burial will be private in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements.

