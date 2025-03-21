Mostly Clear
Fueg, Gertrude “Trudy”

By Charise Jim

Gertrude “Trudy” Rose Fueg, 105, of Sonora, California, born January 3, 1920 in Bulach, Switzerland, passed away March 20, 2025 in Meadow View Manor. At her request, burial will be private in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with burial arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 03/20/2025
  • Age: 105
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: At her request, burial will be private in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California

